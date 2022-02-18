Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis increased their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

