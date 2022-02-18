Marshall Wace LLP Has $6 Million Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KT by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

