Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 33,578 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 350,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,766,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.93 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

