Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRVL stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Marvell Technology by 75.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 69.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $215,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

