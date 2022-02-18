Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Jane Raymond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $92.11.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

