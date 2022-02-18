Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 260,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,352. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.