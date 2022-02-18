Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 5.7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.91. 329,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,730,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

