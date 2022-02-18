MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

