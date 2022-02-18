Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metromile by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Metromile in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Metromile by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Metromile by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

MILE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,577. Metromile has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

