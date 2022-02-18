Michael L. Ducker Purchases 10,000 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $4.11 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

