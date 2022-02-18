Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,225. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

