Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,200,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 17.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,846,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 791,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

