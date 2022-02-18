Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,922. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

