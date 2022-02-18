Millennium Management LLC Acquires 233,439 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Fiverr International worth $49,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVRR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

