Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOA. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is based in Waxahachie, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (MEOA)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.