Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $354.04 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $354.04 or 0.00878863 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $161,562.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.19 or 0.07129837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.48 or 1.00115193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,747 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

