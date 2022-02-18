Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.63 Million

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report $73.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $68.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 5,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,606. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.