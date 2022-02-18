Mizuho Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $230.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Okta stock opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $290.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

