Mizuho Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $33.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $18,558,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $295,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 154.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $4,107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

