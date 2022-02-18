Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $80,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.87.

NYSE MOH opened at $319.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.