Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

