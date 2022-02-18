Morgan Stanley Acquires 281,577 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Entergy worth $101,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 990,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 334,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after acquiring an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

ETR stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

