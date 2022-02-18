Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $109,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 63,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 110,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.