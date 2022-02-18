Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,704,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.52% of Royce Value Trust worth $102,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT opened at $17.37 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.