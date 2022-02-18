Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $111,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $196.01 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

