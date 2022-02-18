Morgan Stanley Purchases 547,737 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.05% of Lazard worth $98,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

