Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. 36,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

