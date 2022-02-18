MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

