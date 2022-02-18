MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$53.88. The company had a trading volume of 90,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.16.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.