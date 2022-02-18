MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$53.88. The company had a trading volume of 90,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.16.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.