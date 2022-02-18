MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.
Shares of NYSE MPLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 95,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,988. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14.
In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
