MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Shares of NYSE MPLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 95,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,988. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265,084 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

