MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of MPLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,988. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MultiPlan by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265,084 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

