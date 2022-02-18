MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.
Shares of MPLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,988. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.
In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
