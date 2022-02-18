MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,420. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $471.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

