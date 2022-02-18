Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $9,231.86.
Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.44.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
