Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $9,231.86.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

