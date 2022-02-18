National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PG stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 124,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

