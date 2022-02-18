National Asset Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 168,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

