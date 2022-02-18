National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,788 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905,517 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

