National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 462,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

