National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

