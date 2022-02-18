National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.