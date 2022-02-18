National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NNN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,704,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

