Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 213,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 381,978 shares of company stock worth $1,927,936 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAUT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

