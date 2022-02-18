Netbox Coin Trading Down 48.6% This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $273,690.25 and approximately $4,017.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00088562 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,681,830 coins and its circulating supply is 78,874,316 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

