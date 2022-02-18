Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Soroban Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Soroban Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.04. 153,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,838,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

