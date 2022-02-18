Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,062 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.