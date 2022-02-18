Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 5,503 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 72.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $73,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

