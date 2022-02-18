Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.