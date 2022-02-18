Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.