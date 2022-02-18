Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,909 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 192.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.