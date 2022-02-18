Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQT stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

