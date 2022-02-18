Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 477,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,706 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,987,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

