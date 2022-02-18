Neutrino Token (NSBT) Market Capitalization Hits $42.26 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $105,099.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for $16.78 or 0.00041762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,518,843 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

